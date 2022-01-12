A mural went up in Los Angeles honoring America's late 'Golden Girl' Betty White after her death, as the #BettyWhiteChallenge trends ahead of what would have been the star's 100th birthday.

The mural depicting Betty White on a yellow background with the words, 'Be More Like Betty' benefits a dog rescue called Wagmor Pets.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge hashtag has been circulating on social media since the star's death, encouraging others to donate to local animal rescues and shelters like Betty White, a longtime animal rights supporter, would have wanted.

Studio-City based Wagmor helped rescue 4,500 dogs during the pandemic. The non-profit international dog rescue is dedicated to helping dogs find healthy homes.

The mural is located on Melrose Avenue and features a QR code, taking people directly to the Wagmor site to donate.

Corie Mattie is the artist behind the mural, and said it took 15 hours to complete.

Betty White died Dec. 31, 2021, days shy of her 100th birthday.

