Yes, There Are Still Road Closures in Beverly Hills to Accommodate Golden Globe Awards

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are just 11 days away, and Beverly Hills city officials Wednesday announced a series of road closures that will be in place around the Beverly Hilton to accommodate the event.

The ceremony is traditionally held entirely at the Beverly Hilton, but this year it will be bi-coastal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Tina Fey hosting a portion from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler hosting from Beverly Hills.

Despite the changes, drivers should plan for road closures around the Beverly Hilton, beginning as early as next Wednesday ahead of the Feb. 28 ceremony.

The following streets closures/restrictions are planned:

North Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed to westbound traffic from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East from 9 p.m. Feb. 26 until 4 a.m. March 1.

North Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed to eastbound traffic from Wilshire to Century Park East from 9 p.m. Feb. 27 until 4 a.m. March 1. South Santa Monica will remain open in both directions

The eastbound curb lane of Wilshire Boulevard, east of Whittier, will be closed from 6 a.m. Feb. 24 through 4 a.m. March 1.

Merv Griffin Way will be closed to both north and southbound traffic between North Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards from 6 a.m. Feb. 24 until 4 a.m. March 1.

Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden and Tenton drives, along with the adjacent alleys, will remain open to street traffic on Feb. 28, however, all streets will be posted with no-parking signs, effective through midnight that night.

No parking will be permitted on Whittier Drive between Wilshire and Sunset boulevards from 6 a.m. Feb. 28 until midnight that night.

During those same hours, parking will be restricted to residents' vehicles with a permit or exemption code on:

Carmelita Avenue between Wilshire and Walden Drive;

Lomitas Avenue between Whittier and Walden;

Elevado Avenue between Wilshire and Walden;

Trenton Drive between Whittier and Wilshire;

Walden Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Whittier; and

Greenway Drive between Sunset Boulevard and Whittier.

Residents without permit parking can obtain a parking exemption by calling 310-285-2548 or online at beverlyhills.org/parkingexemptions. Questions prior to the event should be directed to the Police Department Traffic Bureau at 310-285-2196. Residents can also call the Golden Globes Hotline at 310-550-4680 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 1 to 9 p.m. the day of the event.