Three Sought in Fatal Shooting at Gas Station Near Beverly Center

Deputies found the shooting victim in a black Cadillac Escalade in the West Hollywood area.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed near the Beverly Center Friday night in the West Hollywood area. 

No arrests were reported Saturday afternoon in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards. Three people are sought in connection with the shooting.

Deputies were flagged down by a bystander who led them to a man with a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Paramedics were called to the scene and took the victim to a hospital, where he died.

His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The victim was apparently driven to the second location by friends after the shooting near the shopping center. 

Lt. John Radke of the LAPD told reporters that the victim was in a group of people pumping gas when a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows approached from an alley, and three men exited the car and opened fire before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing east in the alley north of Beverly.

TMZ reported that Georgia rapper Quando Rondo was at the scene of the shooting, but was not hurt.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available. Authorities did not provide details regarding a motive. 

