35-Year-Old Mother of Three Killed in Shooting at Mulholland Drive Mansion Party

A 35-year-old mother of three died and three others were wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting early Tuesday during a large party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest.

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive, hours after police responded to a report of a large gathering at the mansion in the hills above LA's Westside.

No arrests were reported.

One woman died at a hospital. A man and woman were hospitalized non-life-threatening wounds, police said. Another woman and man were treated and released for other injuries at a hospital.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available. Lt. Chris Ramirez said the gunfire appeared to be gang-related.

Yellow police tape was stretched across the winding mountain road between LA's Westside and the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday.

The LAPD was investigating to try to understand what happened. They don't have any suspects, but they say they're looking at surveillance video as well as social media video like this one."

Posted to Instagram, Gabriel Pacheco says he was inside the house when he heard the gunshots and then ran for his life.

Neighbors had called police complaining about the noise and traffic from all the parked cars. Estimates of 200 people at the party.

But police said once they arrived, the party moved inside and they were compliant with the noise ordinance. But after midnight everything changed, as one neighbor says she heard the commotion from across the canyon.

"All of a sudden I start hearing 'pow! pow! pow! pow! pow!,' what sounded like gunshots, maybe 20 of them and I started running around the house screaming," said Ashlee Powers.

Police initially received a call about the large party in the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive, near Franklin Canyon Park, at about 6:30 p.m., according to Officer Mike Lopez.

NewsChopper4 flew over the home and observed people enjoying the festivities and a long line of cars going up the home's driveway, along with a party bus dropping off about a dozen more people to add to the gathering.

Police received at least five calls from residents who reported instances of disturbing the peace in the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers enforced traffic and parking violations, but did not enforce the county's health order banning large gatherings, the department said.

"It was a private party," said Ramirez. "It’s like me going to your house and telling you what to do on your own property."

The organizer of the party, identified only as “Kenny,'' said the party was for a friend. A food truck was on site and multiple high-end vehicle, including Lamborghinis and a Rolls Royce, could be seen on the video posted to social media.