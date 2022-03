Police are seeking two men wanted in a break-in at a home in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Officers responded at approximately 1:20 a.m. to the 8000 block of Burton Way regarding a report of shots fired, City News Service reported. It was unclear if the shots fired came from the homeowner or the home invaders.

The men escaped without taking any property. Detailed descriptions of the men were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.