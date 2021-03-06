Beverly Hills Adding Armed, Private Security After Robbery at Restaurant

Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said today that the city would be adding armed, private security guards following Thursday's robbery and shooting at a one of the city's upscale restaurants.

“First and foremost safety is our top priority in Beverly Hills and criminal activity of any kind will not be tolerated,” Rivetti said in a statement. “I want the world to know that Beverly Hills is a safe community. We invest significantly in our police department to ensure our officers have every resource necessary to do their jobs effectively. We will be supplementing our personnel with armed, private security guards who will have a strong, visible presence in the city.”

Officers were called about 2:10 p.m. Thursday to Il Pastaio in the 400 block of North Canon Drive on a report of a robbery with gunfire, and arrived to find a woman who had been shot. The victim was not the intended target, according to police.

Diners were assaulted in the outdoor dining area.

“The female was at the location with two other people when three male suspects demanded property from another patron,” according to a Beverly Hills Police Department statement. “One of the suspects shot the female and the three suspects fled the location on foot.”

The wounded woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to a BHPD captain.

A second person who “suffered physical injury during the incident” was treated at the scene, police reported. “We are actively looking for suspects in this case, in cooperation with our law enforcement partners,” Rivetti said.

“While similar crimes are also happening in other cities, our responsibility is to those who live in, work in and visit Beverly Hills. We will keep the community updated on this incident, but in the meantime, please rest assured that the Beverly Hills Police Department is taking every possible measure to ensure your safety and security.”