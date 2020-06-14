Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Bans Most Nighttime Public Gatherings in Residential Areas

The order is in effect from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., and will remain in effect until further notice.

By City News Service

Police patrol past boarded up stores on the iconic Rodeo Drive, after demonstrators protested the death of George Floyd in Beverly Hills, California on May 31, 2020. – Thousands of National Guard troops patrolled major US cities after five consecutive nights of protests over racism and police brutality that boiled over into arson and looting, sending shock waves through the country. The death Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited this latest wave of outrage in the US over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against African Americans — this one like others before captured on cellphone video. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Beverly Hills has banned most nighttime gatherings of at least 10 people in residential streets and other public places in residential areas in response to two protests that "disrupted the tranquility" of a neighborhood.

The proclamation, issued late Saturday by City Manager George Chave in his role as director of emergency services, came in response to a second nighttime protest in a residential area conducted by the group OCCUPY that began at 10 p.m. Friday and continued until approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the proclamation.

The protest "included bullhorns and amplified music and disrupted the tranquility of the residential neighborhood during hours when many people would be ordinarily sleeping," the proclamation said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

San Bernardino 53 mins ago

Police Kill Suspect after Report of Armed Man

protests 1 hour ago

List: Protests Scheduled Throughout SoCal on Sunday

The order is in effect from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., and will remain in effect until further notice. Violating the order is punishable as a misdemeanor under the Beverly Hills Municipal Code, according to the proclamation.

Assemblies that are silent, such as candlelight vigils, and gatherings on private property are exempt.

The order defines an assembly as ``any gathering or group of 10 or more people'' on a public street, sidewalk, alley, park or other public place "if those 10 people have a common purpose or goal."

The order was issued at 9:55 p.m. Saturday under the powers granted to Chavez by the proclamation of a local emergency he issued May 30 following "widespread acts of violence and property damage by people who were taking advantage of the protests concerning the tragic death of George Floyd."

The order essentially covers every area of the city except its business district.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Beverly Hillsprotests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us