Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills City Council Holds Emergency Meeting in Response to Protests

By City News Service

Getty

The Beverly Hills City Council Saturday held what it described as "an emergency meeting to discuss the current ongoing civil unrest within Los Angeles County."

"Today was an opportunity for the City Council to receive an update on the demonstrations taking place in the greater Los Angeles area," Councilwoman Lili Bosse posted on her Instagram account.

"We have no credible information that demonstrations are currently planned for our City. However, our police department is prepared and remains committed to providing exceptional service and demonstrating respect to all."

Shortly before 4 p.m., automated telephone calls were made to Beverly Hills residents saying protesters are entering the city and urging residents to stay to home and motorists should avoid the area.

A large crowd of demonstrators clashed with police in the Fairfax District earlier Saturday afternoon, with some vandalizing and burning police vehicles. The LAPD later declared it an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters to disburse.

Beverly Hills police also announced Rodeo Drive has been closed to
vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

