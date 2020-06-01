Beverly Hills Extends Nightly Curfew For Two More Days

Beverly Hills will impose a second curfew on its business district from 1 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and a third citywide curfew from 4 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Mayor Les Friedman said.

Friedman issued the initial curfew Saturday night “to ensure the safety of citizens, visitors and law enforcement personnel” in response to an anti-police protest that turned violent.

The initial curfew covering the city's business district was announced Sunday. It went into effect at 1 p.m. Sunday and will extend to 5:30 a.m. Monday. The second citywide curfew was proclaimed Sunday, running from 4 p.m. Sunday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The Business District curfew encompasses the Business Triangle (including Rodeo Drive), South Beverly Drive, Robertson Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard.

The curfews prohibit anyone from being on public streets, alleys, in parks or any public place.

Protests continued around the U.S. on Sunday. A peaceful protest was held in Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd died while in police custody, while other cities like Philadelphia and Santa Monica saw looting.

“This has been a difficult weekend in our city,” Friedman said in a robocall sent to residents Sunday night. “Thousands of protesters marched through our streets to call attention to the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.”

“Sadly, there were multiple incidents of vandalism. Several stores, buildings and public art pieces were damaged. This will not be tolerated in our city. It’s unfortunate that the message of the peaceful protesters has been diminished by criminal behavior.”

More than 2,000 people came to Beverly Hills Saturday as part of a nationwide series of demonstrations, Keith Sterling, the city's public information manager, told City News Service.

Many of them ignored social-distancing recommendations.

The sign-carrying demonstrators reached Beverly Hills' famed three-block shopping street, Rodeo Drive, approximately 3:15-3:30 p.m., chanting “Eat the rich.” Signs carried by protesters included, “George Floyd did not deserve to be murdered,” “Justice for George Floyd'” and “Black Lives Matter.”

The city announced around 2 p.m. that Rodeo Drive was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Stores on Rodeo Drive, like other nonessential stores throughout the state, have been closed since early March due to stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sterling described the vandalism as “mostly spray painting and several broken windows.” The vandalism included spray painting the phrases, “We Coming 4 Your $$” and “Kill the Rich” on the Beverly Hills Lily Pond on Santa Monica Boulevard between Beverly and Canon drives.

The Alexander McQueen clothing store was looted by masked individuals around 6:20 p.m. as what appeared to be dozens of people entered the store and escaped with stolen items.

There was also an attempt to loot the Gucci store.

Two Santa Monica Police Department vehicles were attacked between 6 and 7 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Rodeo Drive. Santa Monica police were assisting the Beverly Hills Police Department on a mutual aid request.

Friedman told NBC4 that Beverly Hills will also receive assistance from departments in the Inland Empire.

Police used tear gas to break up the remaining 200-300 people gathered at Rodeo and Santa Monica Boulevard around 8 p.m., after the gathering was declared an illegal assembly.

The incidents on Rodeo Drive came hours after the street was trending on Twitter, encouraging people to come there to protest.

The BHPD deployed extra staffing throughout the city, Friedman said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., automated telephone calls were made to Beverly Hills residents saying protesters are entering the city and urging residents to stay to home and motorists to avoid the area.

The Beverly Hills City Council held what it described as an “emergency meeting to discuss the current ongoing civil unrest within Los Angeles County” earlier Saturday.

Floyd died Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on the 46-year-old man's neck for several minutes while three other officers looked on.

Video footage of the arrest, in which Floyd is heard saying “I can't breathe,” spread widely online, and all four officers were fired.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.