By Heather Navarro

A shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio left a woman hurt Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.

Cellphone footage from the Citizens app showed yellow tape surrounding the restaurant, a crowd and an ambulance, as a woman says someone was shot while dining and calls it "insane."

The call was reported around 2:30 p.m. indicating shots were fired at the eatery located at 400 N Canon Dr.

Beverly Hills police confirmed a woman was shot inside the restaurant after three people demanded property. TMZ reported the three were after a $500,000 watch on the arm of the man she was dining with.

Her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

The upscale Italian restaurant has been in operation for 25 years, according to its site, and has been a celebrity hot spot.

