Man Falls From Tree and Dies in Beverly Hills

A man fell from a tree in Beverly Hills and later died Thursday, police said.

Beverly Hills police said multiple 911 calls came in after a man was found with a head injury beneath a tree in the 1100 block of Coldwater Canyon Dr. at 2:48 p.m.

Beverly Hills Fire Department responded and found the man unconscious below the tree.

Authorities believe he may have climbed the tree and fell, but it wasn't clear why he may have been scaling the tree.

There is not indication he was a tree trimmer, police said.

His identity was not yet revealed.

Coldwater Canyon Drive was closed in both directions for the investigation.