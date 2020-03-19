Beverly Hills Seeks Volunteers to Help Seniors, Others During Coronavirus Outbreak

Beverly Hills began seeking members of its COVID-19 Kindness Task Force Thursday, the group's volunteers aiming to help other residents, including senior citizens and the most vulnerable.

"We're going to be looking at ways, virtually and safely, to help the most vulnerable among us meet their everyday needs and to make the isolation brought on by social distancing more bearable," Mayor John Mirisch said. "It's time we made kindness, not COVID-19, contagious."

Anyone with ideas to help Beverly Hills residents who are feeling isolated feel part of the community or knowing residents who need help are asked to contact Dana Beesen of the Community Services Department at 310-285-2530 or by email at dbeesen@beverlyhills.org

Additional information on the COVID-19 Kindness Task Force and an application are available here.