One Hospitalized in Shooting Outside Beverly Hills Restaurants

Officers responded to the location on Canon Drive, just north of Wilshire Boulevard, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A man was hospitalized after he was shot late Monday night in Beverly Hills.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 100 block of North Canon Drive near Nusr-Et Steakhouse and Spago. At least one round appeared to have shattered a window at a Bank of the West location just north of Wilshire Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Details about his condition were not immediately available, but authorities said he is expected to recover.

A detailed description of the shooter and information about what led to the shooting were not available.

"The preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random act and there is no active threat to the Beverly Hills community," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by texting TIP BHPDAlert followed by the tip information to 888777.

