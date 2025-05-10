Beyoncé shows love to fan, LA County fire captain at Cowboy Carter tour

This ain't Texas, but Beyoncé is showing her southern hospitality to an LA County firefighter.

Sheila Kelliher Berkon, an LA County Fire Captain, first met Beyoncé during the artist's big win at the Grammys for her album Cowboy Carter.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I got a phone call. A friend of mine had given the president of the Grammys my phone number," said Berkon. "They wanted to make it a fundraiser and make it something special for the victims of the fire.”

Soon enough, the LA County firefighters found themselves on the Grammys Red Carpet and the opportunity turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for Captain Berkon.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

‘’My chief handed her the album, but I got to announce album of the year," said Berkon.

But the dream didn't end there for the LA County Fire captain.

"A friend bought tickets to see Beyoncé here in LA," said Berkon. "I just threw a Hail Mary pass out there, saying we were going to be at the show and I would love to drop off some t-shirts for beyoncé.”

To her surprise, Beyoncé's team responded.

“Her people said, 'You’re not sitting up there. You are coming down in front,' and we got to sit right in the front pit," said Berkon.

The fire captain was also invited backstage. A “Renaissance” moment for the Berkon, who is also a Texas native.

“I was really looking forward to the Cowboy Carter album. I'm a Texas girl, went to Texas A&M and she’s from Houston, so I’m like what? Beyonce’s doing country?" said Berkon.

A thank you from one of the most popular artists in the world to one of the heroes of the LA County wildfires. One who is now forever a fan.

“Absolutely, I mean she couldn't have treated us kinder and we got to get a picture after the Grammys and she’s just as generous as she could be.”