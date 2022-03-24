El Monte

Bicyclist Killed in El Monte, Police Searching for Hit-Run Driver

The rider was struck around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday at Lower Azusa Road near El Monte Avenue.

By City News Service

Police Line Do Not Cross Tape, Warning Tape In Crime Area At Night Time And Bokeh Background, Entry Is Forbidden, 3d Rendering
Stock Depot

A search was continuing Thursday for a hit-and-driver who fatally struck a 62-year-old bicyclist in El Monte.

The rider was struck around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday as he pedaled east on Lower Azusa Road and entered an intersection at El Monte Avenue, El Monte police Detective Sgt. Aram Choe said. The bicyclist died at the scene, Choe said.

His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The motorist who struck him fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a 2019 or 2020 maroon or burgundy Toyota Avalon with front-end damage, Choe said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information was asked to call El Monte police at 626-268-3131.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

El Monte
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us