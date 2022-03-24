Bicyclist Killed in El Monte, Police Searching for Hit-Run Driver

A search was continuing Thursday for a hit-and-driver who fatally struck a 62-year-old bicyclist in El Monte.

The rider was struck around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday as he pedaled east on Lower Azusa Road and entered an intersection at El Monte Avenue, El Monte police Detective Sgt. Aram Choe said. The bicyclist died at the scene, Choe said.

His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The motorist who struck him fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a 2019 or 2020 maroon or burgundy Toyota Avalon with front-end damage, Choe said.

Anyone with information was asked to call El Monte police at 626-268-3131.