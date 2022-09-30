Bicyclist Killed in Florence Hit-and-Run Crash

Police are investigating a deadly hit and run in the Florence area of South LA, after a bicyclist was killed in the late-night crash.

Residents in a nearby neighborhood said detectives were in the area all night long, searching for evidence that could lead to the driver involved in the crash.

Those investigators shared an image of the van they believe struck the cyclist around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, as it drove westbound on 61st Street.

Police said in a press release that the van is "a possible white 1996 to 2022 GMC Savana or Chevrolet Express commercial panel van with roof rack and conduit carrier," the carrier being a storage tube or box on the roof of the vehicle.

They added that the van is likely damaged in the front after the collision.

The cyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street when the crash took place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Security video of the incident shows the van colliding with the person on the bicycle, then taking off, dragging the cyclist 30 feet along the road.

The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash. Their identity has not yet been released by the LA County Coroner's office.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the van.

"We believe it's probably local in the area, probably going home," said Detective Juan Campos of the LAPD.