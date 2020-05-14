Biden Says He Would Not Pardon Trump

Biden committed to ensuring that any prosecutorial decisions would be dictated by the law, in contrast to what he called the "dereliction of duty” by Trump and his attorney general, William Barr

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in Wilmington, De.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would not pardon President Donald Trump if elected and insisted any prosecutorial decisions would be left to a more independent Justice Department, NBC News reports.

Answering questions in a virtual town hall-style event on MSNBC Thursday, the Democratic presidential hopeful was asked by a voter about whether he’d follow the lead of former President Gerald Ford, who pardoned Richard Nixon in large part to help the nation move beyond the Watergate scandal.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 47 mins ago

Slow Streets Program Will Come to Sawtelle, Del Rey First

Los Angeles 48 mins ago

LA’s Slow Streets Program Kicks Off, Closing Streets To Provide Space for Activity

Biden, while not speaking to any specific potential charge, committed to ensuring that any prosecutorial decisions would be dictated by the law, in contrast to what he called the "dereliction of duty" by Trump and his attorney general, William Barr.

"It's hands off completely. The attorney general is not the president's lawyer. It's the people's lawyer," Biden said. "We never saw anything like the prostitution of that office like we see it today."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us