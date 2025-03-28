Last squawk: Big Bear eaglet naming contest ends today

Calling all Jackie and Shadow fans, you still have a chance to name Jackie and Shadow’s remaining two chicks.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit organization that oversees the bald eagle nest camera in Big Bear, will accept naming suggestions until Friday March 28 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

The contest is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization with raised money going to support the Bald Eagle Cam’ livestream.

"Since we provide the livestreams of Jackie and Shadow's nest cameras always free to the public (and free from advertisements), we traditionally asked for a small donation with chick name suggestions,” FOBBV said.

Fans can donate $5 for one name entry, $10 for three name entries or $25 for 10 name entries. Anything inappropriate will automatically be filtered out.

A randomly selected list of finalist names will be selected by a computer after the contest closes. Local 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students will then vote by secret ballot to choose the winning name next week on April 1.

The gender of the chicks is still unknown, so neutral name suggestions are preferred.

The names will later be announced at some point in early April. The winner will receive a certificate of recognition.

“Thank you all for your beautiful dedication to Jackie and Shadow and their family,” wrote Sandy Steers, executive director of FOBBV earlier this week. “Best of luck in having your favorite name selected!”