Animals and Wildlife

Last squawk: Big Bear eaglet naming contest ends today

 Local 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students will vote on finalists suggestions next week on April 1.

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Calling all Jackie and Shadow fans, you still have a chance to name Jackie and Shadow’s remaining two chicks.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit organization that oversees the bald eagle nest camera in Big Bear, will accept naming suggestions until Friday March 28 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The contest is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization with raised money going to support the Bald Eagle Cam’ livestream.

"Since we provide the livestreams of Jackie and Shadow's nest cameras always free to the public (and free from advertisements), we traditionally asked for a small donation with chick name suggestions,” FOBBV said. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Fans can donate $5 for one name entry, $10 for three name entries or $25 for 10 name entries. Anything inappropriate will automatically be filtered out.

A randomly selected list of finalist names will be selected by a computer after the contest closes. Local 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students will then vote by secret ballot to choose the winning name next week on April 1. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Altadena 3 hours ago

Wildfire debris removal deadline is days away

Pursuit 4 hours ago

1 dead after pursuit ends in crash in Westchester

The gender of the chicks is still unknown, so neutral name suggestions are preferred. 

The names will later be announced at some point in early April. The winner will receive a certificate of recognition.

“Thank you all for your beautiful dedication to Jackie and Shadow and their family,” wrote  Sandy Steers, executive director of FOBBV earlier this week. “Best of luck in having your favorite name selected!”

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeBig Bear
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us