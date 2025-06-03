Big Bear

Big Bear eaglet update: Sunny returns home from her first flight

The fledgling eaglet reunited with her family just in time for lunch time Tuesday.

By Helen Jeong

Friends of Big Bear Valley

One of the beloved Big Bear eaglets returned to the nest Tuesday morning after nearly a day after taking her first flight.

Sunny flapped her wings back home at around 11:30 a.m. as Jackie and Shadow, the eagle parents, brought home a chunk of fish for Gizmo, another eaglet who has yet to fledge.

Video footage from the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FBBV) showed Gizmo was mostly alone in the nest overlooking the Big Bear Lake overnight until lunch time.

After taking her first flight, Sunny was spotted at a nearby tree, not too far from the nest.

While Sunny is expected to explore alone more and adjust to her new independence, Jackie and Shadow will likely be monitoring her, making sure she gets food and protection if needed, said Sandy Steers, Director of FBBV Monday.

Following the family lunch, Sunny and Gizmo spent quality sister time by perching on the tree by the nest, enjoying the view of the Big Bear Lake.

