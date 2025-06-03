Big Bear eaglet update: Sunny returns home from her first flight

One of the beloved Big Bear eaglets returned to the nest Tuesday morning after nearly a day after taking her first flight.

Sunny flapped her wings back home at around 11:30 a.m. as Jackie and Shadow, the eagle parents, brought home a chunk of fish for Gizmo, another eaglet who has yet to fledge.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Video footage from the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FBBV) showed Gizmo was mostly alone in the nest overlooking the Big Bear Lake overnight until lunch time.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

After taking her first flight, Sunny was spotted at a nearby tree, not too far from the nest.

While Sunny is expected to explore alone more and adjust to her new independence, Jackie and Shadow will likely be monitoring her, making sure she gets food and protection if needed, said Sandy Steers, Director of FBBV Monday.

Following the family lunch, Sunny and Gizmo spent quality sister time by perching on the tree by the nest, enjoying the view of the Big Bear Lake.