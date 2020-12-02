Big Bear

Big Bear Hiking Trail, Area Closed for Bald Eagle Nesting

The two eagles -- named Jackie and Shadow -- have been working on the nest the past few weeks, officials say.

By Whitney Irick

Friends of Big Bear Valley

Eggciting news: A pair of adult eagles are working on their nest in Big Bear, and hopefully we'll see some eggs soon.

The eagles -- named Jackie and Shadow -- had two eggs in January, but unfortunately, neither of them hatched.

Recently, the pair have brought in sticks and other materials to help build their nest. This type of behavior "signifies the intent to mate and raise a brood," according to a news release from the San Bernardino National Forest.

The agency has enacted its annual closure of an area around the bald eagle nest in Fawnskin, California, located on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake. The closure also includes a portion of the Gray Peaks Trail and the Grout Bay Picnic Area. It's intended to help protect the nesting site, natural behavior and hopefully future chicks, officials said.

You can see a live look at the Big Bear bald eagle nest here.

