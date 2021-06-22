Two Hospitalized in Fiery Plane Crash Near Big Bear Airport

Two people were hospitalized Tuesday when a small plane crashed near Big Bear Airport.

The single-engine Piper PA28 crashed and caught fire around 1:30 p.m. as the pilot was attempting to land at the airport in the mountains east of Los Angeles. The crash site is just south of the airport.

The two occupants were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Details about the caused of the crash were not immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.