Big Bear Snow Play Opens for 2022-23 Season

Big Bear Snow Play has opened for the 2022-23 season with two full-length snow tubing runs.

The snow-tubing park is currently the only place in Southern California with snow.

This past week, Big Bear experienced snowmaking conditions, with temperatures in the 20s and dry wind, which allowed Big Bear Snow Play to respond and make snow throughout the week.

“We are happy to announce the winter season in Big Bear is now upon us thanks to recent weather conditions and our snow making equipment,” said Kim Voigt, Big Bear Snow Play General Manager.

The 10-day weather forecast shows more ideal snowmaking opportunities, and Big Bear Snow Play will continue to make snow as weather permits.

“Our snow base continues to increase each night we make snow. The weather forecast shows we’ll have a lot more opportunities to make snow, which means we’ll have a solid snow base by the time we open,” said Voigt.

Big Bear Snow Play will eventually blanket its runs with more snow and expects to boast more than 20 feet of snow on eight runs. Snow tubing in Big Bear is expected to last through April.

After this weekend, Big Bear Snow Play will resume operations on Saturday, November 5 and expects to open daily starting on this date.

For more information, go to www.bigbearsnowplay.com or call 909-585-0075.