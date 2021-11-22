Big Bear Snow Play Welcomes Guests for the Winter Season

By Staff Reports

Big Bear Snow Play’s ski-resort is now open for the 2021-2022 winter season where guests can enjoy the snow-covered tubing hill that has a snow base of one to two feet. 

Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

“We’re fully prepared to provide families with lots of snow for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “What better way to burn off a big turkey dinner than sliding down snow-covered hills with the kiddos?”

Big Bear Snow Play also lights up after dark with a unique snow play experience called glow tubing starting Friday, November 26, and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and holiday nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the winter season.

As the winter season continues, Big Bear Snow Play expects the snow-tubing park to eventually be covered up to 15 to 20 feet of snow.

For more information call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.  

6 photos
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6

This article tagged under:

SnowBig Bearbig bear lake

More Photo Galleries

Oxford High School Shooting in Michigan Leaves 3 Dead and 8 Wounded
Oxford High School Shooting in Michigan Leaves 3 Dead and 8 Wounded
Matt Damon Sells His Swanky Pacific Palisades Retreat for $18M
Matt Damon Sells His Swanky Pacific Palisades Retreat for $18M
Harry Potter Wands, Michael Keaton's Batman Mask Among Hollywood Items in December Auction
Harry Potter Wands, Michael Keaton's Batman Mask Among Hollywood Items in December Auction
Santa's Story, Cute Otters Highlight New 2021 Holiday Stamps. Take a Look
Santa's Story, Cute Otters Highlight New 2021 Holiday Stamps. Take a Look
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us