Big Bear's famous bald eagle couple lays second egg

Baby eagle watch in Big Bear has entered a new chapter after Jackie and Shadow, pair-bonded bald eagles in Big Bear, hatched the second egg of the season.

Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, a nonprofit that provides the live feed of the birds' nest, said in a Facebook post that Jackie, the female eagle, laid the second egg at around 1:59 p.m. Sunday.

"Her labor process for this egg started only 4 minutes before that," the social media post said. "The puffing up, the teakettling, the entire process went much faster and seemed to be a bit less work for her."

Video shows Jackie puffed up shortly before she got up to reveal two, white eggs beneath her.

Earlier in the day, Shadow the male eagle had brought "a big bunch of fluff" to the nest, arranging sticks and pieces to make the incubation process cozier for the expectant mom.

Tens of thousands of social media users are hoping for the best outcome for the eagle couple after their eggs failed to hatch last year. Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam had said the eggs may have stopped developing.