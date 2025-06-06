Big day for LA light rail: LAX/Metro transit center station set to open today

The Los Angeles-area transit system will achieve a major milestone on Friday with the long-awaited opening of the LAX/Metro Transit Center station, bringing rail service the closest it has ever been to Los Angeles International Airport and giving travelers a new car-free option for reaching the airfield.

The new station, located just east of LAX, will eventually provide a direct connection to the still-under-construction LAX People Mover system, which will take travelers into the airport terminal area. The People Mover is expected to open later this year. Until then, travelers will be able to connect with free airport shuttle buses at the new transit station to reach the terminals. Those shuttles run every 10 minutes.

“The wait is nearly over, Los Angeles,'' Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement earlier this year when the June 6 opening date for the station was announced. “At long last, we are getting a train to LAX. And when the LAX People Mover finally opens, we will truly have an international airport that connects people from inside the terminals to the world beyond through Metro.”

Hahn is among the local dignitaries expected to attend a midday opening ceremony, along with fellow county Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Lindsey Horvath, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts.

The station will officially open to the public at 5 p.m.

To celebrate the station's opening, Metro will offer free fares across its rail and bus systems Friday through Sunday.

Metro billed the new station as a multi-modal transportation hub along the Metro K Line that will provide greater access between Redondo Beach and the Metro E (Expo) at Crenshaw Boulevard.

The K Line currently runs between the Redondo Beach Station and the Aviation/Century Station. With the LAX Station still under construction, northbound K Line passengers had to board a shuttle bus to reach the K Line's Westchester station, where they could again board the train and travel through Inglewood and ultimately to the E Line.

With Friday's opening of the LAX Station, the K Line will run seamlessly from Redondo Beach to the E Line, including a stop at the LAX Station.

The Metro C (Green) Line, which previously ran between Norwalk and Redondo Beach, now has its western terminus at the Aviation/Century Station, where passengers can transfer to the K Line to continue south to Redondo Beach. Beginning Friday evening, the C Line will run between Norwalk and the new LAX Station.

The new LAX station will also offer a multilevel bicycle hub with secured parking, a pedestrian plaza, as well as an area for passenger vehicle pick-up and drop-off, according to Metro. The facility will also have a 16-bay bus plaza.

In a video teasing the station, Metro said the new LAX/Metro Transit Center Station is set right in the “creative capital of the world, Los Angeles,” and offers seamless access to the regional light rail system, improving train travel options.