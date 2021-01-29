Big Rig Catches Fire, Hangs Off Side Of 10 Freeway in Downtown LA After Crash, Lanes Closed

A semi-truck on fire was partially hanging off the eastbound 10 Freeway near Santa Fe Avenue in downtown LA Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of S. Elwood Street at about 3:36 a.m. for a rollover crash, said Margaret Stewart with the LA Fire Department. The crash led to the big rig hanging over the edge of the freeway, catching on fire threatening a nearby commercial building before the flames were put out, Stewart added.

Stewart said that crews created a larger fall zone because of some "slipping visible by the tractor portion of the rig."

All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway between Alameda Street and Santa Fe Avenue are currently shut down and a SigAlert has been issued, according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unknown when the freeway will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted off at Alameda by CHP officers.

The driver of the big rig was able to get out of the vehicle safely before LAFD arrived and does not have any injuries, said Stewart. Two other people are being looked at for any injuries.

Equipment is being brought to the scene to help pull the big rig back onto the road and remove it.