405 Freeway

Big Rig Crash on 405 Freeway Slows the Morning Drive Near 101 Freeway

A big rig crashed early Thursday in Sherman Oaks, slowing the drive in the west San Fernando Valley.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A big rig jack-knifed Thursday morning on the northbound 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, slowing the drive in the west San Fernando Valley

The crash occurred about 4:40 a.m. near the connector ramp with the 101 Freeway.

Witnesses told the CHP that the truck driver ran from the crash and was last seen running toward the Ventura Freeway. Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.  

The transition road from the northbound 405 Freeway to both directions of the 101 Freeway was closed and all lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway were stopped at about Ventura Boulevard, the CHP said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This article tagged under:

405 FreewayTraffic101 Freeway
