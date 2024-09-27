Traffic

Big rig crash causes traffic delays on 210 Freeway near Azusa

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Several lanes of the eastbound 210 Freeway near Azusa are closed due to an overturned big rig early Friday.

The crash happened at the Irwindale Avenue exit when the trailer went through the center divide and fell on its side onto the other direction of the freeway.

Caltrans and other crews are working to clear the trailer. A SigAlert  remains in effect and it was unclear when it would be cleared.

The crash is affecting traffic on both sides of the freeway. Four left lanes are blocked and three lanes on the westbound side of the freeway are closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes like the 10 Freeway, Arrow Highway or Foothill Boulevard.

