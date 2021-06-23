Big Rig Pursuit Ends in Police Shooting, Freeway Closure in Fontana

One person is dead and another taken into custody following a big rig pursuit that ended in a police shooting in Fontana resulting in a portion of the 10 Freeway being shut down Wednesday morning.

All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are closed at Sierra Avenue, and westbound traffic lanes closed at Cedar Avenue for the investigation. It's unknown when they will reopen.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A SIG Alert has been issued for the area and is already developing a long line of cars. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol says the pursuit of a stolen big rig began at about 11:47 p.m. Tuesday and eventually ended on the eastbound 10 Freeway just west of Sierra Avenue. A police shooting then occurred.

There were two people inside the big rig -- one died and the other was taken into custody by CHP. Video of the scene shows the semitrailer's windshield riddled with bullet holes.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.