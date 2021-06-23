Wrong-Way Big Rig Chase Ends in Police Shooting, Freeway Closure in Fontana

One person is dead following a wrong-way big rig pursuit that ended in a deadly police shooting in Fontana.

The shooting investigation is expected to continue for hours, resulting in a portion of the 10 Freeway being shut down into late Wednesday morning. All eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are closed at Sierra Avenue for the investigation.

The California Highway Patrol says the pursuit of a possibly stolen big rig began at about 11:47 p.m. Tuesday with the driver traveling the wrong way. The pursuit eventually ended on the eastbound 10 Freeway just west of Sierra Avenue. A police shooting then occurred.

The CHP says the man behind the wheel was taken to the hospital where he died, and a second man was taken into custody. The driver has not been identified.

Video of the scene shows the flatbed truck's windshield riddled with bullet holes and a person being led away by CHP in handcuffs.

The westbound 10 Freeway was temporarily closed at Cedar Avenue but was reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.