Big Rig Smashes Into a Liquor Store in North Hollywood

The crash left behind a hole in the wall at Danny's Liquor

By Jonathan Lloyd and Annette Arreola

A big rig collided with a car early Monday and crashed into a North Hollywood liquor store.

The crash at Danny's Liquor happened at about 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Sherman Way. The truck also struck a street light.

The driver of the car was hospitalized in serious condition.

"I feel lucky," said big rig driver Francisco Aparicio.

Witnesses said the Nissan driver went through a red light at high speed before crashing into the truck.

