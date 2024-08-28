South Los Angeles

Man on bike struck and killed by wrong-way driver in Florence-Graham hit-and-run crash

The victim died at the scene in the South Los Angeles neighborhood.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities are looking for a wrong-way driver who hit and killed a man riding a bicycle early Wednesday in South Los Angeles' Florence-Graham area.

The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 7900 block of Alameda Street near Broadway. The victim, a man in his 30s on a BMX bike, died at the scene.

A description of the vehicle that struck the victim were not immediately available.

