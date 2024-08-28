Man on bike struck and killed by wrong-way driver in Florence-Graham hit-and-run crash

Authorities are looking for a wrong-way driver who hit and killed a man riding a bicycle early Wednesday in South Los Angeles' Florence-Graham area.
The crash was reported at about 1 a.m. in the 7900 block of Alameda Street near Broadway. The victim, a man in his 30s on a BMX bike, died at the scene.
A description of the vehicle that struck the victim were not immediately available.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.