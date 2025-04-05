Coachella Valley

Billboard in honor of farm workers displayed in Coachella

The nonprofit organization TODEC Legal Center hosts “know your right” education for farm workers every year.

By Christian Cázares and Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

As many people are set to travel to Indio for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, they may spot a different type of billboard. 

A Southern California nonprofit launched the “Real Coachella” billboard campaign to share the uplifting stories of farm workers near Coachella.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Coachella is known for the festival every year during these times. It brings people from all over the world, not knowing that in the east side that’s where the real Coachella is,” said Luz Gallegos, director of TODEC Legal Center, an organization for immigrants and their families.

The campaign, which began during the pandemic, is focused on highlighting immigrants and their contribution to California’s economy. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As immigrants create nearly $512 billion in products for California, according to Gallegos, there are more than ten thousand farmworkers in the Coachella Valley, many working for low wages and at times in severe weather. 

“Immigrants are a blessing to our state and country,” Gallegos said.“As a state we know agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and without strong workers, we don’t have that economy.”

Coachella Nov 20, 2024

Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Green Day to headline 2025 Coachella

Donald Trump Oct 13, 2024

Las Vegas man arrested outside SoCal Trump rally with illegal possession of guns

Pedro Zacarias works in the fields in Thermal and has been featured on the billboard before.

With the Trump Administration’s strict immigration policies, he said he is fearful for his future while he continues to push forward to reach his American dream of being a homeowner. 

“I have a family. It worries me,” said Zacarias in Spanish. “The dream hasn't died for me. It's just stopped, but it's not dead.” 

The Real Coachella billboard campaign will continue through May 1st, according to the nonprofit. 

This article tagged under:

Coachella Valley
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us