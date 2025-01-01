Pets

Bird flu virus detected in more raw pet food, public health warns

Authorities said people who fed their pets Monarch or other raw meat or dairy products and noticed any symptoms should immediately call their veterinarian.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Pet owners are urged to refrain from feeding their animal companions Monarch Raw Pet Food after the H5 bird flu virus was detected in product samples, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

Authorities said people who fed their pets Monarch or other raw meat or dairy products and noticed any symptoms relating to bird flu should immediately call their veterinarian. Cats with bird flu can develop severe illnesses that may include neurologic and/or respiratory signs of liver disease that can cause death.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Symptoms of H5 bird flu in cats may include:

  • Loss of appetite
  • Tiredness
  • Respiratory and/or neurological signs
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Public Health stated a cat that consumed this product tested positive for the virus. Four other house cats from the same household are presumed to have tested positive after consuming the pet food.

“Residents should avoid consumption of all raw milk and raw meat products and not feed these to their pets,” Public Health said in a statement.

A list of farmer's market locations where the product was sold can be found online.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Lakers 44 mins ago

Cavaliers beat Lakers 122-110 for 8th straight win and spoil LeBron's first game since turning 40

Westlake 5 hours ago

Arrest made following hourslong standoff with man accused in DTLA Target shooting

Earlier this month, public health officials voluntarily recalled all Raw Farm, LLC raw milk and cream products due to possible H5 bird flu contamination.

Additionally, Public Health recently confirmed H5 bird flu in four house cats from a separate household who consumed recalled raw milk, became sick and died, which is part of an ongoing investigation.

On Dec. 24, health officials warned residents not to feed their pets raw food following a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. The list of retailers who sold this product can be found here.

There have been no reports of human cases of bird flu associated with infected cats.  

For questions about H5 bird flu or information on a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473.

This article tagged under:

Pets
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us