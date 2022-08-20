Black Restaurant Week: A Special Twist On Eating Pickles

Do you love pickles?

A Long Beach restaurant offers a twist on pickles that also appeals to your sweet tooth.

In NBC4's coverage of Black Restaurant Week which began Friday, Ted Chen reported on how the fulfillment of one woman's dream began with her taste buds as a young girl.

As a young girl who wanted pickles and candy at the same time, Shontay Burk came up with a novel solution.

"You would get the pre mixed cool aid with the sugar already in it, I would pour it on my pickle and I would eat it," Burk said. "Or I would put a jolly rancher or a now or later a peppermint stick it down my pickle all the time."

With that idea a future business was born. Wut-A-Pickle started six years ago when friends saw what Burk did with her pickles on social media.

They had never seen a tropical punch or green apple or peach mango pickle. Then, there were pop-ups and regular appearances at the 'Taste of Soul Food Festival.' Burk would even bring her pickles to whoever wanted them.

"Down the street there was a 7-Eleven I would literally go there and meet them," Burk said.

Now Wut-A-Pickle has a storefront in Long Beach and one of the success stories highlighted by Black Restaurant Week.

It was founded by three friends who say many restaurants are still struggling with the fallout from the pandemic. Burk says Black Restaurant Week has helped her connect with her peers and share stories.

"It just helps it motivates each other and we just you know piggyback on each other to continue to remain focused and keep these doors open," Burk said.

Her concept has now led to possible franchises in Las Vegas and Texas with others exploring whether business there could be just as sweet.

"It's a whole experience it’s more than just the pickle it’s definitely an experience," Burk said.