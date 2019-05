You may have heard rumblings about all the new things happening around Downtown Disney and the Happiest Place on Earth. Add Instagram-worthy burger spot with top-heavy milkshakes to that list. Black Tap Burgers & Beer, an NYC-started spot known for out-of-this-world milkshakes, just opened in the Downtown Disney District this week. Take a look at the drool-worthy burgers and shakes now available in Anaheim after a long day at the parks.