Blaze in Jurupa Valley Threatens Homes and Prompts Closure of Van Buren Boulevard

A fire broke out Thursday near a Jurupa Valley intersection, scorching two acres and threatening multiple homes after it jumped a four-lane road.

The blaze was reported at 2:20 p.m. along Van Buren Boulevard north of Jurupa Avenue near the Santa Ana River bottom, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through heavy vegetation.

Flames jumped Van Buren, threatening at least five homes south of Limonite Avenue, according to reports from the scene.

Sheriff's deputies partially closed Van Buren for public safety.

Two Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters were requested to make runs on the brusher, and personnel from the Corona and Riverside Fire Departments were also dispatched, officials said. There was no immediate word on what triggered the fire.