Blood Drives To Be Held at Nixon Library in Orange County

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library will host four blood drives over the next three weeks to meet an urgent demand for blood donations amid the coronavirus pandemic, library officials said Saturday.

The drives — sponsored by the government of Qatar "as a tribute to

the American people and alliance between the two countries" — are being coordinated by the American Red Cross and LifeStream Blood Bank, in partnership with the Richard Nixon Foundation.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued a call for more Americans to give blood on March 19, and Nixon Foundation officials say the Nixon Library is the first presidential library in the country to organize new blood drives since then.

The drives will all take place at the library, which is located at 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd.

Dates and times are as follows: