Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg Hires California Democratic Party Official to Run State Campaign

By Associated Press

112108 Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Getty Images

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

A top California Democratic Party official is leaving his post to run presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's operation in the state.

Bloomberg's campaign announced Tuesday that Chris Masami Myers will lead the billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor's campaign in California starting next month.

Myers has been executive director of the California Democratic Party since December 2018, when he returned to the position he previously held from 2015 to 2017 before working in Gov. Jerry Brown's administration.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

crime 23 mins ago

Family of Slain Groom Speaks Out After Accused Killers’ Christmas Eve Court Hearing

Christmas 1 hour ago

Crowds Flock to Santa Ana Tamale Shop on Christmas Eve

Bloomberg, who entered the race last month, is bypassing the four early-voting states and anchoring his strategy to California and other states that vote on March 3. He's hoping a strong showing in California will carry him to the top of the field.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Michael BloombergDecision 2020
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us