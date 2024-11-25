Cars seized in possible road rage crash that killed teen bicyclist outside BMO Stadium

Two cars were seized over the weekend in connection with a possible road rage crash that killed a teen bicyclist in the parking lot of BMO Stadium in Exposition Park.

Authorities also said a 28-year-old man was sought in the crash that occurred Friday during an altercation between a driver and about 40 bicyclist near the soccer stadium, home to LAFC, south of downtown Los Angeles. Both vehicles seized were found Saturday at a home where a search warrant was served in the investigation.

No arrest were reported early Monday. The person sought in the crime was no identified by police.

"Preliminary reports suggested an altercation occurred between bicyclists and a blue BMW on Figueroa Street, north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard," the CHP said in a statement. "As one of the bicyclists continued into a parking lot on Exposition Park property, he was struck by a separate vehicle, identified as a black Honda sedan."

The vehicles seized over the weekend were a Honda and BMW, authorities said.

A 16-year-old bicyclist who was struck in the hit-and-run crash died at the scene.

The teen was among a group of people riding bikes at about 4:30 p.m. near the stadium when some type of altercation occurred involving a driver. The bicyclists were riding south on Figueroa Street when they entered the stadium's closed parking lot and the driver followed them inside, according to authorities.

The sedan driver then accelerated toward the bicyclists, struck the victim and sped away from the lot south of downtown Los Angeles, according to the CHP.

Details about the altercation that led to the crash were not available.

"It's a tragic incident and 100% preventable, avoidable. It should have never happened," CHP Sgt. Dan Kene said at a news conference at the scene after the collision.

"We urge that driver to come to a CHP station and talk to us. Tell us what happened. No parent should have to go through that."

No arrests were reported Saturday. Detailed descriptions of the driver and car were not immediately available.

Investigators said they are interviewing several witnesses.