17 people made it back to shore after a Panga boat ran aground and was beached at Smuggler's Cove in Palos Verdes Thursday morning. One person sustained a minor injury.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was on the scene, as was Customs and Border Protection.

It was unknown if there were children on the boat at the time it ran aground. One person was in custody.

