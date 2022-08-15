Tired of watching Netflix from your bed? Don’t want to sit in a cold, dark theater for 2.5 hours?

Spice up your next movie night at Boat Cinema, located at Castaic Lake Headquarters, just a 30-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles.

You can rent a boat with up to five friends and enjoy a floating film experience. Prices start at $224 for general admission and $274 for VIP, which includes a front-row boat rental.

If boats aren’t your thing, bring your beach chair and take a seat on the sand for $20.

And what’s a movie night without snacks?

Bust out your favorite cheese and crackers for a $30 corkage fee or purchase a charcuterie box for two for $35. If you’re feeling extra hungry, you can buy a prepared picnic starting at $99, which includes sandwiches, sides, chips, dessert and sparkling water. Twelve-inch, made-to-order pizzas are also available for $25 each.

But wait, there’s more. A canoe concessions stand will be floating around, offering boat-side service.

Movie Screenings This Month

Aug. 12 - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Mans Chest

Aug. 13 - Sandlot

Aug.14 - Sleepless in Seattle

Aug. 19 - Shrek

Aug. 20 - Raiders of the Lost Ark

Aug. 21 - Mean Girls

Aug. 26 - The Princess Bride

Aug. 27 - A Quiet Place 2

Aug. 28 - Back to the Future

With the exception of infants, all ages are welcome on the boat, as long as at least one person in the group is 18 or older. You can even bring your dog aboard if it meets the weight requirements. All guests must sign a waiver upon entry.

You can book your on-the-water film experience here.