1 dead, multiple injured after boat crash in Long Beach

11 people were onboard the pleasure boat.

One person is dead and 10 others are injured after a pleasure boat crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty in Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

One person was confirmed deceased, a man aged 40 to 50.

Eleven people boarded the 48-foot pleasure craft, 10 of those were transported to a hospital, and three of those were listed as critical.

Some of the passengers were rescued in the water after the boat sank.

