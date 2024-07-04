1 dead, multiple injured after boat crash in Long Beach

One person is dead and 10 others are injured after a pleasure boat crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty in Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.
One person was confirmed deceased, a man aged 40 to 50.
Eleven people boarded the 48-foot pleasure craft, 10 of those were transported to a hospital, and three of those were listed as critical.
Some of the passengers were rescued in the water after the boat sank.
