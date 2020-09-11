Fire Crews Attain 6% Containment Near Eastern Edge of 23,890-Acre Bobcat Fire

What to Know The Bobcat Fire broke out at midday Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area.

The Red Cross established a temporary evacuation point at Santa Anita Park for anyone affected by the Bobcat Fire.

A smoke advisory was extended to Friday for most of LA County and parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

A smoke advisory is in effect Friday in most of Los Angeles County and parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties due to a wildfire burning in the Angeles National Forest that has blackened 23,890 acres and is only 6% contained.

The Bobcat Fire, which broke out at midday Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area, prompted evacuation warnings in seven San Gabriel Valley foothill communities and was not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 15.

The fire was moving in a northeasterly direction Thursday, and 540 firefighters were working to extinguish the flames, according to the Forest Service. No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

Fire crews attained 6% containment near eastern edge of 23,890-acre Bobcat Fire. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

"The northern portion of the fire has reached up into ridges near Angeles Crest Highway where retardant drops have been made,'' the Forest Service said. "Steep terrain and dry fuels, some of which haven't burned in the last 60 years, will create challenges for crews.''

On Friday morning, "areas south of the Bobcat fire along the I-210 corridor from Pasadena to Rancho Cucamonga will likely see the highest levels (of particulate matter) as smoke is likely to remain closer to the ground overnight,'' the South Coast Air Quality Management District advises, while on Friday afternoon, onshore winds are expected to move smoke east and northeast toward the San Gabriel Mountains, San Bernardino Mountains and San Bernardino Mountains.

"Priority is to contain the south end of the fire in anticipation of Santa Ana winds," the Forest Service reported.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect in the foothill communities of Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena, Altadena and Arcadia.

A "voluntary evacuation suggestion" by the city of Arcadia for residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue was lifted about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by city officials, who said the fire had "generally progressed away from'' Arcadia.

Dangerous air quality has prompted the temporary closure of eight LA County parks effective through the weekend. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA at 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Evacuations were previously ordered for residents and Angeles National Forest visitors from Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon and Monrovia Canyon, but by Wednesday evening no evacuation orders were in effect, according to the Forest Service.

On Thursday, the American Red Cross closed its temporary evacuation point at Santa Anita Park, which was established on Tuesday for anyone affected by the fire.

Several communities are under evacuation warnings as the fire burns in Angeles National Forest. Beverly White reported on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Shelter for large animals was available at Fairplex in Pomona and Santa Anita Park. Anyone needing to board their horses at Fairplex should call Fairplex Security at 909-865-4600. Trailers should enter the grounds at Gate 12 at 2201 White Ave., Fairplex director of communications Renee Hernandez said.

Owners will need to provide food, water and bedding for horses and must adhere to social distancing protocols and wear masks. Fairplex has enough stables to board 300 horses, and stables are spaced to assist with social distancing, Hernandez said.

The Angeles National Forest, along with all 18 national forests in California, will be closed until further notice, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

A time-lapse video shows the rapid spread of the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest.

"The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously,'' Randy Moore, regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region, said Monday. "Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire."

Structures were being threatened by the fire, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

The Glendale (2) Freeway was closed from 10.6 miles east of La Canada-Flintridge to Islip Saddle. Highway 39 was closed at Canyon Entrance Station.