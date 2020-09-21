Bobcat Fire: Evacuations and Closures List

Evacuations have been ordered for some Antelope Valley foothill communities near the north flank of the Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest.

The fire started more than two weeks ago above Azusa, then consumed more than 105,000 acres as it burned north through the San Gabriel Mountains.

The evacuations list below were updated Monday Sept. 21.

Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39.

The unincorporated areas of Juniper Hills, Devils Punch Bowl and Paradise Springs. Unincorporated areas of Crystal Lake, East Fork of the San Gabriel River and Camp Williams.

Areas south of Highway 138, north of Big Rock Creek, east of 87th Street East and west of Largo Vista Road.

Areas south of 138th Street East, north of Big Pine Highway and Highway 2, east of Largo Vista Road and west of 263rd Street East; and south of Highway 138, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 155th Street East and West of 165th Street East.

On Saturday, evacuation orders were issued for homes northwest of Mt. Emma, southeast of Highway 122 and west of Cheeseboro Road.

South of Pearblossom Highway, east and north of Angeles Forest Highway, north and west of Mt. Emma Road, east and south of Highway 122, and west of Cheseboro Road.

South of Highway 2, north of Blue Ridge Truck Trail, east of Highway 39, and west of the Los Angeles County border.

South of Avenue U-8, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 121st East, and west of 155th Street East

South and east of Pearblossom Highway, north and west of Mt. Emma Road, north and east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Cheseboro Road.

South of Mt. Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain.

Damage

Structures have been damaged in the Antelope Valley and losses were expected, according to Vince Pena, unified incident commander with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The number of homes affected was not immediately available.

Los Angeles County parks officials said the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area was burned by the fire and is closed until further notice.

Evacuation Center

A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Palmdale High School in the Antelope Valley, while the earlier evacuation point at Santa Anita Park for those in the San Gabriel Valley was closed. Anyone still needing assistance was urged to call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.