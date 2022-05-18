5 Freeway

Body Found on 5 Freeway in Los Feliz

Authorities say it appears the person was struck by one or more vehicles on the freeway at the east end of Griffith Park.

Lane were closed on the 5 Freeway in Los Feliz for a CHP investigation.
A person who was apparently struck by one or more vehicles was found dead Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in Los Feliz.

The body was found at about 6 a.m. near the freeway's center divider north of Los Feliz Boulevard. Details about the person's identity were not immediately available.

Two southbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

Details regarding the circumstances of the death were not immediately available.

The location is between the east end of Griffith Park and the Los Angeles River.

