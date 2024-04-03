Body cam footage shows moments leading up to sheriff's deputies shooting, killing teen in Victorville

Newly released footage from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shows body camera footage leading up to the deadly shooting of a teenager in Victorville.

The dramatic video captured the moment sheriff’s deputies broke through the bathroom door of a Victorville home to reach a teenager in distress who threatened to hurt himself. In the video, deputies struggle with the 17-year-old boy in a bathtub as he’s armed with a knife. During the confrontation, one deputy is cut by the teen with the knife.

The sheriff’s department did not disclose how much time went by before a deputy shot the boy.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the boy had been taken to the hospital just days before for harming himself. Law enforcement said the teen was taken to a mental health facility and escaped, ending up at a foster home where his two biological sisters live.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Residents of that foster home called the police, seeking to have him removed. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen barricaded in the bathroom.

Those who knew the boy described him as a “polite, young man.”

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a 15-year-old boy over the weekend after he charged at law enforcement with a bladed garden tool. Video broadcast Monday March 11, 2024 on Today in LA.

Tuesday’s shooting comes a month after a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 15-year-old Ryan Grainer, a teenager with autism who charged at law enforcement with a bladed garden tool. His family said law enforcement was familiar with them and were often called when the boy was experiencing distress.

In light of the two fatal shootings, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said mental wellness should be at the forefront of issued fixed for public safety.

“We have a mental health crisis on our hands, not just in this county, but in the entire state,” Dicus said.

“The large majority of these calls, law enforcement is able to manage in a non-violent manner,” Dicus continued. “The problem is when the mental health system fails, and in this case, even failed to contain him. We're forced with having to deal with problems when they are in crisis.”

The sheriff’s department did not publicly share the name of the 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot. The investigation is ongoing.