SoFi Stadium

Body Discovered at SoFi Stadium

The victim's identity is unknown at this time.

By Staff Reports

A general view of SoFi Stadium before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
Harry How/Getty Images

A body was discovered early Friday morning at SoFi Stadium, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

The victim, identified only as a male, was found at the newly opened stadium and entertainment complex located at 1000 S. Prairie Ave. in Inglewood. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:34 a.m.

This would be at least the third reported death at the Inglewood stadium.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

