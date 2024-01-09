Harbor City

Body discovered in Machado Lake in Harbor City

By City News Service

A body was discovered today in Machado Lake at Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, but the circumstances of the person's death were unknown.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange, firefighters responded to the 25900 block of South Normandie Avenue around 4:10 p.m. regarding a water rescue, and a person was found unresponsive in the lake.

It was unclear how the person got into the lake or how the person died.

The Los Angeles Police Harbor Division was investigating the death, but no details were immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Harbor City
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us