Body discovered in Machado Lake in Harbor City

A body was discovered today in Machado Lake at Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, but the circumstances of the person's death were unknown.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange, firefighters responded to the 25900 block of South Normandie Avenue around 4:10 p.m. regarding a water rescue, and a person was found unresponsive in the lake.

It was unclear how the person got into the lake or how the person died.

The Los Angeles Police Harbor Division was investigating the death, but no details were immediately available.