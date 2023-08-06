Valencia

Body discovered in parking lot at mall in Valencia

By City News Service

A body was found in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Valencia, authorities confirmed Sunday.

According to multiple media reports, a man's body was found at about 5 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the Macy's parking garage in the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 24201 W. Valencia Blvd. 

A watch commander at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station confirmed to City News Service that a body was found, but the department did not release any further information.

Valencia
