Body discovered in parking lot at mall in Valencia

A body was found in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Valencia, authorities confirmed Sunday.

According to multiple media reports, a man's body was found at about 5 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the Macy's parking garage in the Westfield Valencia Town Center at 24201 W. Valencia Blvd.

A watch commander at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station confirmed to City News Service that a body was found, but the department did not release any further information.